Tata Blackbird, the bold new SUV to launch in India soon

The Indian automotive giant, Tata motors has been making waves with its recent concept cars and upcoming launches. One among these most eagerly anticipated models is the Tata Blackbird. Tata Blackbird is a mid-size SUV poised to shake up a competitive segment.

With design cues from Tata’s acclaimed ‘Impact 2.0’ design language, the Blackbird is expected to sport a sculpted, muscular exterior with sharp lines and a sporty stance. Reportedly, the front end is likely to feature Tata’s signature split headlight design and a bold grille, while the rear could boast sleek LED taillights for a modern, high-tech look.

The Blackbird is rumoured to offer a spacious and well-appointed cabin. Expect a focus on premium materials, comfortable seating, and a host of advanced features. It will be accompanied with a large touchscreen infotainment system that will likely take center stage on the dashboard, offering the latest in connectivity and entertainment options.

As per rumors, the Blackbird is said to offer a choice of petrol and diesel engines. It will have turbocharged petrol engine that will deliver brisk performance and decent fuel efficiency, while a diesel option could cater to those prioritizing long-distance driving and maximum fuel economy.

Tata Blackbird will be a rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV300 2024, Tata Nexon, Mahindra Thar and even Tata’s own popular Harrier. Meanwhile, the price of the Tata Blackbird is expected to be between Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 16.5 lakhs.