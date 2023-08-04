Tata Motors introduces twin-cylinder CNG tanks in Tiago and Tigor

Tata Motors has now introduced the twin-cylinder CNG tanks in the Tiago as well as the Tigor. The twin-cylinder CNG tanks were introduced were introduced in Tata Altroz few months back. While the Tata Tiago is priced at Rs 6.55 lakh, the Tigor sedan is priced at Rs 7.80 lakh. The company has launched the twin cylinder variant of the Tata Punch today. Including the Punch, Tata Motors has four models in its CNG line-up.

The twin-cylinder variants of the Tata Tiago and Tigor are expensive by Rs 5000 when compared to the older CNG model. We have mentioned the prices of the models below

Tiago CNG Variant Price XE Rs 6.55 lakh XM Rs 6.90 lakh XT Rs 7.35 lakh XZ+ Rs 8.10 lakh NRG XT Rs 7.65 lakh NRG XZ Rs 8.10 lakh

Tigor CNG Variant Price XE Rs 7.80 lakh XM Rs 8.20 lakh XT Rs 8.85 lakh XZ+ Rs 8.95 lakh

Apart from the introduction of new twin-cylinder setup all the other elements of the SUV remain the same. The twin cylinders are 30-litres each. The boot space has significantly increased with the introduction of twin-cylinder setup. Both the Tiago and Tigor are based on the older X0 platform.

When it comes to engines, the CNG models of both cars are powered by 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron engine. The 1.2-litre engine churns out a power of 73bhp and a peak torque of 95Nm in the CNG mode. On the other hand, in the petrol mode it churns out a power of 86bhp and a peak torque of 113Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed manual transmission and is offered as a standard. The fuel efficiency of Tiago and Tigor is 26.49 km/kg.

The CNG editions of Tata Tiago and Tigor get dual airbags, ABS, rear parking camera and sensors, and corner stability control. Both the CNG cars get a 4-star in global NCAP safety ratings.