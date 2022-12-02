Royal Enfield Scram 450 latest spy images surface out, Check key specs

Royal Enfield has launched multiple motorcycles in 2022 and it seems that company has planned its upcoming launches as well. Ahead of its launch, the company is testing Royal Enfield Scram 450 abroad. The motorcycle has been spotted while testing and the spied images have been leaked online.

According to the spied images of the Royal Enfield Scram 450, it is evident that the design of the motorcycle is different than the Scram 411. The motorcycle will be powered by a 450cc liquid-cooled engine that is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. While the front suspension is USD suspension, the rear suspension seems to be a mono-shock.

The motorcycle offers a single seat, round headlights and alloy wheels. The motorcycle gets dual disc setup while the power of the engine is expected to be around 30bhp. The torque offered on the motorcycle might be around 40Nm. The tyres offered on the motorcycle are block-pattern type and are found in scrambler bikes. The turn indicators as well as the front and back lights are supposed to LED.

The weight of the motorcycle is expected to be around 200kgs while the rear tyre is expected to be 18 inches. The front tyre is expected to 21 inches. In terms of safety, we expect the motorcycle to offer a dual channel ABS system.

Recently, the company showcased Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 Rider Mania in Goa. The Super Meteor 650 is the third bike offered by the company that is powered by a 650cc engine.

The engine of the motorcycle is sourced from the 650 twins-Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. The 648 cc parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine outputs 47 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The engine is coupled is paired with a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle is expected to have a price tag of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.