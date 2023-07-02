Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 seen while off-roading, official launch expected soon

India’s most accomplished supercross & rally-raid champion CS Santosh recently uploaded a video of him testing the off-road capabilities of the Himalayan 450 and we are quite impressed by its off-roading capabilities. The Indian Dakar Rally sensation was seen exploring off-roading on the motorcycle in the video. The video was uploaded from his official Instagram profile.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was earlier spotted while testing in public roads. However, this offroading video of the motorcycle proves that it can tackle bad patch quite well. We are even assuming that the Himalayan 450 will be better than its 411cc sibling. We could see that the Himalayan 450 easily countered off-roading conditions like mud, loose gravel, sand, and much more.

The motorcycle will be powered by a totally new 450cc engine that will get liquid cooling. It is expected that the engine will produce around 40bhp power and 45Nm. The USD forks and mono-shock on the motorcycle give it an edge when it comes to off-roading. Royal Enfield is expected to offer ABS deactivation feature too (which will aid off-roading).

The instrument cluster is also expected to be offered with new features. A recently spied image has shown the instrument cluster of the motorcycle.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a circular pod which is contrastingly different than the Himalayan 411cc. The Himalayan 411cc version gets a multi-pod semi-analog design. It is expected that the new single pod design will transcend to the other models too at a later stage. The new digital instrument cluster looks similar to RE’s modern-day models but the layout gets a refreshed touch.

The circular pod is significantly large compared to the current models. In terms of details, we found out that the tachometer occupies the outer circumference of the unit while the gear position indicator is present at the center. The speedometer is located at the right of the gear position indicator. The other data could be seen at the bottom of the circular unit. The tripper navigation pod is expected to be offered as an accessory. The rotary switch on the motorcycle seems to be of a different design. The other new element that is offered in the Himalayan 450 is the tail light.