Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler spotted again, might be launched soon

Royal Enfield is all set to launch a 650cc scrambler in India as well as in the international markets. The Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler has been spotted again while testing in India and it is seems closer to the production variant. The scrambler 650 shares the same engine as that of the other 650cc motorcycles of the company.

The Scrambler 650cc gets USD forks like the Super Meteor 650. However, the Scrambler 650 gets a disc brake on the left hand side on the front wheel. The Scrambler 650 also gets a round LED headlight just like the Meteor 650. The Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler gets typical wire-spoke rims that have premium Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR dual-purpose tyres. However, the motorcycle will get different options according to local markets.

When it comes to suspension, the Scrambler 650cc gets USD fork along with twin shock absorbers. The travel on the motorcycle is more than a conventineal street bike. We can see a machine strapped to the back seat of the motorcycle and this confirms that there are still some undergoing tests on the motorcycle.

The engine of the motorcycle is not expected to offer any major changes. The maximum power of the engine is 47hp while the peak output will be 52Nm. The Scrambler 650 is the first motorcycle that gets a two-in-one exhaust.

The picture of the test mule that was shared by MCN seems to be of the Indian variant of the bike. We could easily spot a saree guard on the rear tyre of the motorcycle. We hope the company officially reveals some details about the bike soon.