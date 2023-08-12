Revolt RV400 now available for purchase on Flipkart

Revolt Motors RV400 electric bike is now available for sale on Flipkart. The RattanIndia owned company has collaborated with Flipkart for the sale of its RV400 on the e-commerce platform. The motorcycle will be up for sale for a cost of Rs 1.39 lakh on the e-commerce platform.

RV400 electric bike was put on it’s first sale in India in 2019. It is currently available for booking on the company’s website and through its physical showrooms. Revolt aims to increase the sales of the bike by reaching a broader customer base through Flipkart.

“This collaboration allows us to reach a vast audience of environmentally conscious consumers,” said Anjali Rattan, chairperson of Rattan Enterprise Limited. “With Flipkart’s expertise and reach, we are confident that this partnership will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and drive the sustainable mobility revolution in India.”

The features of the RV400 include an LED headlamp, digital instrument console, keyless ignition and a replaceable battery pack.

The Revolt RV400 is offered with a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery pack that powers an electric motor producing 6.7 BHP and 54 Nm. The bike has three riding modes: Eco, Sport, and Power. The battery pack is claimed to offer a range of 150 km in Eco mode and a top speed of 85 kmph in Sport mode. Riders can fully charge the battery of the RV400 in 4.5 hours.

It is currently priced at Rs 1.39 lakh on Flipkart. Customers can book the bike online through the company’s official website revoltmotors.com. They can order the bike by paying a token amount of Rs 2,499.