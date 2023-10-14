Renault Kardian SUV to make a global debut on October 25, Will it launch in India

Renault Kardian is the latest SUV by the company to be launched in the global markets. The SUV will be initially sold in the Brazil market and then in other international markets. The teaser images of the SUV have been out. The SUV will be based on the same platform as the Dacia Sandero.

Renault Kardian will be the smallest SUV offered by the company in the international markets. It will be the equivalent of the Renault Kiger that is sold in the Indian market. For those who are unknown, the Kiger is not available in markets outside India. The purpose of the Kardian is to capture the markets where there is demand for smaller SUVs. The Kardian will have the same pody panels, powertrain as well as CMF-B platform as the Dacia Sandero.

The Renault Kardian is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, we are not sure whether it is the same unit as the Kiger and Magnite. The second generation of the Duster is already on sale in Brazil. The next generation of the Duster will be based on the CMF-B platform and will be built alongside Kardian.

When it comes to interior, the Renault Kardian SUV gets 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, drive mode selector, four-spoke steering wheel, stylish dashboard and much more.

In terms of outer design, the Renault Kardian gets split headlamps, double-layer grille, tall bumper along with prominent chin.

Availability in India

The Renault Kardian is quite same as the Renault Kiger and we don’t expect the company to offer it in the Indian market. The Renault Kiger is based on the CMF-A Plus platform and also underpins the Triber as well as Nissan Magnite.