Refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos revealed in USA, offers new design and improvements

South Korean automaker Kia has revealed the upcoming Kia Seltos at the US. The 2024 Kia Seltos has been showcased at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. The refreshed Kia Seltos offers great design as well as a new cabin. The company will also introduce three new colours to its existing array of colours. The SUV is expected to arrive in the US by 2023 spring.

The 2024 Kia Seltos gets a redesigned front in the form of simple enhancements. The front grille is bigger than the outgoing model while the LED DRLs are also designed accordingly. The new LED tail lamps run from one end to another while the rear bumper is more aggressive.

Inside the car we get a widescreen display which is segment first and a cabin which is futuristic. The panoramic display gets a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. When it comes to colours we get the SUV in some attractive colours including Pluto Blue. The car gets 18-inch wheels along with roof rails. There is also an availability of heated and ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel, power tailgate, sound-absorbing windshield glass and much more.

On the other hand, the 2024 Kia Seltos gets a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine that produces 147 bhp of maximum power and 180 Nm of torque. On the other hand, there is also an option for 1.6-litre turbocharged engine that offers 195hp of power. The SUV also gets an option for All Wheel Drive (AWD) along with smart cruise controls.

Technical highlights of the SUV include Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Digital Key, and USB-C charging for front and rear seat passengers.

The safety features on the SUV include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Technologies, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Highway Driving Assist and much more.