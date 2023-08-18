QJ Motor reveals OAO Pro electric sports bike with a battery range of 170km, Check details

Chinese electric two-wheeler manufacturer QJ Motor has revealed its latest electric superbike for the Chinese market. The QJ Motor OAO Pro is something which a person can opt for if he is keen to ride a sports bike and at the same time does not want a typical ICE variant. In India too manufacturer like Ultraviolette have already launched their electric motorcycle.

QJ Motor OAO Pro was unveiled in the concept form at EICMA 2022 and was named as RX. However, the original specs that were teased earlier have changed and the motorcycle is now finally in flesh and blood. The electric motorcycle is powered by a 6.4kWh battery pack that offers 10kW (13.41 hp approx) power. The motorcycle even gets a four-speed transmission that is quite unusual for the EVs. The presence of four-speed transmission offers the feel of an ICE motorcycle rather than a typical gearless electric bike. The range of the motorcycle is 170km while is decent for a motorcycle.

The top speed of the motorcycle is 96kmph and this might be a concern for those who might want to experience triple digit figures. Comparing the speed of the OAO Pro to the Ultraviolette F77 Recon, we get a to speed of 147kmph on the later.

Speaking about the weight of the OAO Pro, its kerb weight is just 164kg and this makes it convenient for daily commuting. The seat height of the motorcycle is 790mm which is quite low and makes it accessible to every type of riders. Some of the other features of the electric motorcycle include LCD display, full-LED lighting system, USB charging port and ABS as standard. The design of the motorcycle remains similar to the ICE motorcycles offered by the manufacturer.

In terms of price, the QJ Motor OAO Pro costs 29,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 3.45 lakh). The electric sports bike is not expected to launch in India.