Production-Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 leaks ahead of November 1 launch

Royal Enfield has confirmed to launch the new Himalayan 450 on November 1, 2023. The automobile maker has already started sending invites for the launch event. Now, the production-ready detailed images of the motorcycle have been leaked providing us a view of the design, and features.

The pictures of this adventure bike is said to be clicked inside Royal Enfield’s facility. The pictures show the Himalayan 450 with the some similar design language as the current Himalayan 411. The bike seems to have borrowed some design inspiration for the headlight unit and metal frame connecting fuel tank to the headlight from the current model. Except for all this, the bike is all-new in other aspects.

The Himalayan 450 gets an all-LED headlamp with a smoked windscreen sitting on top of it. The bike features LED turn indicators and a new split-type front fender. The company seems to have equipped the bike with loops at several places for mounting luggage for the convenience of adventurers. It has an almost flat handlebar with a rounder fuel tank instead of the boxy-shaped one like the current Himalayan.

Apart from this, the adventure touring motorcycle sports a new split-seat design, benefitting for long saddle hours. It has a new luggage rack at the back that is top box mount ready and a cast kickstand.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be powered by an all-new 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor, which is expected to make output of around 35-40bhp. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine will likely be offered in different models in Royal Enfield’s future lineup.

As per the spy images the new Himalayan 450 will be equipped with an upside-down fork setup at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. The braking hardware will include front and rear disc brakes with ABS. The adventure touring motorcycle will continue to ride 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels wrapped in off-road-ready tyres from Ceat. The upcoming bike is also expected to arrive with traction control as well.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will likely arrive in the price range of Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Royal Enfield will launch the new Himalayan 450 on 1st November and will rival against the KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS.