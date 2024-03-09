Pay twice the fare of an Uber to ride in a flying taxi in India

In today’s world where innovations with AI and Technology are increasing multifold, automobiles stand no behind. From what can be calculated as of today, India is likely to get flying taxis very soon. For something that seems only possible in books and movies, this is sure something massive!

If everything goes as planned and in time, India is potentially going to get its first ever flying taxi no more than six to eight months of time. Professor Satya Chakravarthy from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Madras, shared his insights on the topic in an exclusive interview with News18.

In the interview, professor Chakravarthy spoke about the e200, India’s first flying taxi, which will give a new dimension to the concept of travelling and travel experience.’

It is noteworthy mentioning that Prof Satya Chakravarthy is the founder of ePlane Company. He teaches Aerospace Engineering at the IIT Madras.

He mentioned that the objective of this project is to overcome the difficulties and challenges that people face while navigating from place to place amidst the busy streets of India. He said, “We had to make the aircraft very compact so that we can land in tight spaces, fly over crowded skies in India. We want to cover short distances multiple times over before we have downtime for charging the battery.”

It is again important to mention that the ePlane e200 has ticked some of its objectives. These include successful test flights of the prototype e50. Prof Satya Chakravarthy also mentioned that if things go well then the maiden flight of India’s first flying taxi can be expected by October-November. If so, then it will surely be one of India’s historic moments.

Speaking further, he also shed light on the fact that strict measures have been taken to ensure the safety and comfort of the passengers travelling in the flying taxis.

Also, it is important to note that these special taxis will surely be priced expensive than the other modes of transportation that we have today. About the same, Professor Chakravarthy envisions “offering services at just double the fare of traditional ride-hailing services like Uber, promising significant time savings for passengers.”

