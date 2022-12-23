Ola Electric rolls out MoveOS 3.0 software update for its electric scooters

Ola Electric has rolled out the MoveOS 3.0 software update for the Ola S1 as well as S1 Pro electric scooters in India. The new update adds more than 50 features on the electric scooters. The company has told that the update will reach the customers within a week. The new MoveOS 3 update offers Party Mode, Moods, Profiles, Hypercharging, Advanced Regeneration and much more.

The improvements in the Ola electric scooters come in the form of convenience, performance and accessibility.

The new update lets the Ola electric scooters to have access to the hypercharging, which will offer range of 50 km in just 15 minutes of charging. The regenerative braking settings on the Ola electric scooters let the rider to choose between 3 braking settings. The Hill Hold function offers an assist to users on inclined roads.

The presence of Vacation Mode through MoveOS 3.0 gives users an assurance of leaving their scooters in an idle state for up to 200 days. The Vacation Mode on the scooter prevents the scooters from going into deep discharge.

When it comes to accessibility, users can enjoy multiple profile options, seamless Wifi connectivity as well as Proximity Lock/ Unlock.

There has also been an upgrade in terms of the convenience features of the scooter. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters get Bolt, Vintage as well as Eclipse modes which allow users to customize the dash and sound of the scooter. There is also a presence of Party Mode as well as Bluetooth calling. The Party Mode enables the electric scooter to be used for the light show (which can be helpful during party). Users can now upload important documents like DL, Aadhaar card through the Ola Electric App and then access it on the HMI screen.

The other features on the scooter include improved top speed as well improved stats in range (DTE), battery stats, charging time etc.