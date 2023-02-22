Nissan Magnite models available with big discounts and offers

Nissan Motor India is also offering attractive discounts and offers on the Magnite models. Earlier this month, Nissan announced that the 2022 Magnite will get total benefits of up to Rs 82,100 in the month of February.

The total benefits include a Pre-Maintenance Package of Rs 12,100 (for 3 years), exchange Bonus up to Rs 20,000, Cash/Accessories up to Rs 12,000, Corporate discount up to Rs 15,000, Loyalty bonus up to Rs 10,000 and also an online Booking Bonus of Rs 2,000.

The company is also offering the MY2023 with benefits totaling up to Rs 71,950. The Nissan Magnite 2023 model is available with all the same benefits as the 2022 model except for the Pre-Maintenance Package and Corporate Discount amount are different. The 2023 model gets Rs 6,950 Pre-Maintenance Package instead of Rs 12,000 and Rs 10,000 corporate discount instead of Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, the company recently introduced the new and updated 2023 model year of its popular subcompact SUV the Magnite. Now the compact SUV is compliant with the latest BS6 Phase 2 norms. Along with the engine update, the Magnite also received some update in the safety features. The new features includes traction control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle dynamic control across all its variants. The top-spec XV Premium variant also gets LED fog lamps.

There have been no alterations made to the powertrain of the 2023 Magnite. It comes with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 72 Ps and 96 Nm of peak torque and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 100 Ps and a maximum of 160 Nm torque. Both the engines offer 5 speed manual transmissions.