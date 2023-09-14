Nissan Magnite Kuro edition teased ahead of launch, Bookings open for the SUV

Nissan has teased the launch of Magnite Kuro edition in India. The company has released important information about the launch of the special edition. The company has even started to accept bookings of the car. The price will be announced in October. The Kuro edition is basically the all-blacked-out version of the Nissan Magnite. The bookings for the special edition can be made by paying Rs 11,000 at Nissan dealerships or official website of the company.

The Nissan Magnite Kuro edition gets AMT gearbox as an option for the 1.0 NA petrol engine. In the manual variant the engine is offered with 5-speed manual engine. AMT gearbox option is introduced for the Kuro edition and is expected to be introduced in the regular Magnite variants at some time. The special edition is also available in the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The special edition will be available in XV MT, turbo XV MT and Turbo XV CVT.

According to the sources, the Kuro edition is expec ted to offer some additional features. The Nissan Magnite currently offers 8-inch touchscreen, centre console armrest with resr AC vents, wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto as well as 360-degree camera.

The Nissan Magnite directly rivals the Renault Kiger. The other cars that are in the same league as the Magnite include Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter as well as Citroen C3.