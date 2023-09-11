New KTM 390, 250 Duke launched in India; Check price, features

The latest generation KTM 390 Duke and 2024 KTM 250 Duke has been launched in India. The new Duke series bikes feature a trellis frame with an aluminium sub-frame.

KTM has launched the latest generation 390 Duke motorcycle and the 250 Duke in India. The bike is priced at Rs 3,10,520 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike was unveiled in the global market on August 22. The Gen 3 KTM 390 Duke motorcycle is powered by a new 390cc engine, which is larger than the running iteration.

Gen 3 KTM 390 Duke powertrain, features

There is a great deal that’s new on this next-gen 399 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 45hp and 39Nm, which means it offers 1.5hp and 2Nm more than before. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It features a quick shifter and a slipper clutch. For suspension duties, the bike gets a revised upside-down fork and a new offset monoshock attaching to a redesigned swingarm.

Then there’s the updates to the styling and the features. The bike feature a new trellis frame with an aluminium sub-frame. These new tank extensions and the redone headlight region might not be to everyone’s tastes, but the additional features being offered here are sure to please the majority. You now get three riding modes: Rain, Street and Track, each one offering sharper power delivery than the last. The latter also throws in launch control, and traction control is now standard. As with the outgoing machine, this new 390 Duke also packs in cornering ABS and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Gen 3 KTM 390 Duke pricing and rivals

The Gen 3 390 Duke is priced at Rs 3,10,520 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it about Rs 13,000 more expensive than the bike (Rs 2,97,475) in India. It rivals the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 310, which ranges between Rs 2.43 lakh to 2.64 lakh.

New KTM 250 Duke price

KTM India has also rolled out the 2024 iteration of the 250 Duke. This is the third generation model of the quarter-litre streetfighter which has received the most comprehensive updates so far. Priced at Rs 2.39 lakh, ex-showroom, the new 250 Duke costs nearly the same as its predecessor.

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke will be available in two colours – Electronic Orange and Ceramic White and official bookings for the bike for Rs 4,499.

New KTM 250 Duke details

KTM has tweaked almost every aspect of the motorcycle. The feature list, for instance, now includes a ride-by-wire throttle system, a slipper clutch, and a quick shifter. There’s a 5-inch LCD too which is Bluetooth-enabled and offers turn-by-turn navigation. Accompanying these goodies is a new bodywork which is more similar to the flagship 1290 Super Duke than the previous model. The front fascia looks more sinister and radical, the fuel tank section is muscular with sharper extensions, and the new die-cast aluminium sub-frame makes for the tail section.

KTM has also completely redesigned the engine of the 250 Duke. With a newly optimised cylinder head and gearbox and a larger airbox, the 250 Duke should feel more potent than before. However, KTM is yet to reveal the power and torque output numbers of the new model. As for the previous model, it pumps out 29.6bhp and 24Nm from its 248.7cc mill. The cycle parts of the bike have also been altered. It is underpinned by an all-new steel trellis frame that joins an off-set monoshock, a curved swingarm, new 17-inch alloys, and new brakes all of which are lighter to facilitate the bike with a better power-to-weight ratio.