New Hyundai Creta gets highest ever monthly sales since introduction of the model in India

Hyundai Creta has been one of the best-selling mid-range SUVs in India for some time. Since its introduction in India, the popularity of the model has remained constant. However, the new version of the Creta has achieved those heights which were never achieved by any older model of Creta. The New Hyundai Creta sales were as high as 15,276 units in February and this is a record for the model.

The new updates on the 2024 Creta can be adjusted as the reasons behind its success in India. The base variant of the SUV is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh and it goes up till Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). There has been a significant improvement in terms of its design over the old model. The new Creta model has its similarity with the new venue when it comes to looks. There has also been an upgrade in the interior of the SUV.

Creta Facelift 2024 Specifications

Hyundai has updated the front, real profile of the Creta while the side designs are mostly the same. At the front we get a new large grill with full-width DRLs, connecting split LED headlamps, a redesigned bumper, and a silver faux skid plate. At the rear, it gets connecting LED taillights, a tweaked rear bumper, a shark-fin antenna, a high-mounted stop lamp, and a rear wiper with a washer.

The interior of the Creta facelift has been revised with a new cabin and a dashboard. The centre console layout has also been revamped. The interior highlights include a twin 10.25-inch display for infotainment and instrument cluster, multi-spoke steering wheel, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) new AC panels with revised vents, and updated seat upholstery. In terms of safety, we get features like six airbags, a 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

The facelifted Creta is available in three powertrain options including a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines can be paired with transmission options of a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.