New EV in India: Renault Magane E-Tech spotted for the first time in India

Renault might be looking forward to launching a new electric car in the Indian market and this car is the Renault Magane E-Tech. The electric car has been spotted in India for the first time and we are quite sure that Renault is using it for internal testing purposes. Sources close to Autocar India have mentioned that the particular unit has been imported to India for the purpose of testing.

The Renault Magane E-Tech is sold across the European markets and it rivals the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric. Even though the company is testing on the vehicle, we can not confirm that it will launch soon in India. The Renault Magane E-Tech is the production version of the 2020 Megane eVision concept and when it comes to design, it is a toned down version of that.

Renault Magane E-Tech is based on the CMF-EV platform and is offered in multiple pack options. The Magane E-Tech gets the display of OpenR on the inside and includes an L-shaped arrangement. There is a 12.3-inch instrument display along with a 12-inch portrait-style infotainment touchscreen.

The EV is powered by two battery pack options- 40kWh and 60kWh while there is an option for two motor output options. The base option of the battery pack provides 130hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the other battery pack offers 218hp maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. When it comes to range, Renault claims that the Magane E-Tech can go up to 470km depending on the battery option.

Speaking about the charging capability of the car, it can be charged with AC with up to 22kW. On the other hand, on the DC power, it can be charged up to 130kW.

We expect Renault to reveal more details about the electric car in the upcoming days.