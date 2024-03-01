Hero Vida V1 Plus relaunched in India, Gets a price tag of Rs 1.15 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has relaunched the Hero Vida V1 Plus electric scooter in India at a price tag of Rs 1.15 lakh. This includes FAME II subsidy and portable changer. The Vida V1 scooter costs Rs 30,000 less than the Vida V1 Pro. The price of the Vida V1 Plus reduces further if the state government subsidy is taken into consideration.

The Hero Vida V1 Plus is offered with a 3.44 kWh battery pack as compared to the V1 Pro which does have a 3.94 kWh unit. The claimed range of the Vida V1 Plus is 100km and this quite sufficient for your daily rides.

The electric motor on the Vida V1 Plus is same as that of the V1 Pro which gets a 6W electric motor. The top speed of the V1 Plus is 80kmph and it can achieve 40 kmph from 0 in just 3.4 seconds. There are other features on offer too. If we compare the V1 Plus with V1 Pro it is 0.2 second quicker than the base. The Vida V1 Pro offers a range of 110 km.

The connectivity features on both the scooters are almost the same and there is no major difference in that. This includes fully-digital instrument cluster, LED lights, ride modes as well as smartphone connectivity. Some other important features that are on offer include vehicle diagnostics, live tracking, geo fencing and much more. Both scooters can be used either as a two-seater scooter or a single-seater model.