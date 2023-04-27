Maruti Suzuki to introduce a premium MPV in India very soon, gives official confirmation

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce a new MPV in India this year and it will be based on a successful model of Toyota, confirmed the company. The new Maruti MPV will be the most premium car to be offered by the company and it will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Currently, the top model offered by Maruti Suzuki is the Grand Vitara and it offers a Hybrid tech.

The Maruti Suzuki new MPV will be technically the same MPV as the Hycross. However, there will be some changes on the interior as well as the exterior of the MPV that will make it stand apart from its Toyota cousin. The Maruti’s MPV will be built at Toyota’s Bidadi plant and then supplied to Maruti Suzuki. According to the Maruti Suzuki management, the sale of the MPV will be path-breaking as it is powered by carbon-friendly hybrid tech.

Over the years, the Toyota- Suzuki alliance has grown stronger. In India, Toyota sells cars like the Urban Cruiser and Glanza that were based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Baleno.

When it comes to the engine of the upcoming Maruti’s MPV it will be the same as that of the Hycross. The MPV uses 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine that produces a power of 184 hp of power and 206Nm of peak torque. When it comes to engine transmission, the engine gets an e-CVT which is expected to offer an excellent economy. The fuel economy of the hycross hybrid is claimed to be 23.24 kmpl.

On the other hand, the CVT automatic engine offers a peak power of 172 hp and a torque of 205Nm. The fuel economy of the hycross is claimed to be 16.13 kmpl. Key features that are expected to be offered in the Maruti’s MPV include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree parking camera, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car teach and much more. In terms of safety, the users get six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, auto emergency braking and much more.