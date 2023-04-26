New Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range launched in India

Mahindra has introduced a new range of Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up truck in India. The range includes the Bolero MaXX PiK-Up as well as MaXX PiK-Up HD truck. While both the models are powered by the same engine, the latter is equipped with more power and offers more payload.

Specifications and Engine

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is offered in three variants- City 1.3, City 1.4 and City 1.5. All the variants are offered with a 2.5-litre engine that produces 70bhp and 200Nm of torque.

Speaking of dimensions of the load bed, the City 1.3 is 2,500mm in length, 1,700mm in width and 458mm in height. The payload capacity is 1,300kg. City 1.4 and City 1.5 is 2,640mm in length, 1,700mm in width and 458mm in height. The payload capacity is 1400kg and 1500kg respectively.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up CNG gets a 2500mm long load bed along with payload capacity of 1200kg.

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD

The HD in the name of Bolero MaXX HD Pik-Up stands for Heavy Duty. It is meant for inter-city and offers more power and luggage capacity. There are four variants and it includes the HD 1.3, HD 1.7, HD 1.7L, and HD2.0L.

Speaking of dimensions of the load bed, the HD 1.3 is 2,765mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 650mm in height. The payload capacity is 1,250kg. HD 1.7 offers the same load bed with 1700kg payload. The HD 1.7L is 3050mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 650mm in height. The payload capacity is 1700kg.

The top-of-the-line pik-up truck is MaXX Pik-Up HD is 2.0L and it measures 3,050mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 650mm in height (which is same as HD 1.7L). However, the payload capacity is 2000kg and the wheels get 16-inch tyres.

Price

The price of the new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up series starts from Rs 7.85 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

