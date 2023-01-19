Maruti Suzuki hikes the prices of its cars in India, check the latest prices

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices for its cars from January 2023 (this month). The price hike is implemented across Nexa as well as Arena cars. The price hike goes up to Rs 25,000 over the existing prices of the vehicles offered by the company. While all the car variants get a price hike this month, the only car that does not get any price hike is Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki Arena cars price hike

The Maruti Suzuki Arena cars include Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga. The price hike goes from Rs 8,000 and goes up to Rs 21,900. We have mentioned below the price hike in detail.

Car variant Price hike Alto Rs 15,000 Alto K10 Rs 10,000 S-Presso Rs 10,000 WagonR Rs 21,900 Celerio Rs 21,000 Swift Rs 21,000 Ertiga Rs 8,000 Brezza Rs 8,000 Dzire Rs 20,000

Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars price hike

The Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars include Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6. The price hike goes from Rs 12,000 and goes up to Rs 25,000. We have mentioned below about the price hike in details.

Car variant Price hike Baleno Rs 12,000 Ignis Rs 25,000 XL6 Rs 12,000 Ciaz Rs 20,000

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV did not get a price hike by the company.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturer (Maruti Suzuki) has recalled 17,362 units of several models including Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara. The company issued the recall notice in order to replace the faulty airbag controllers in the vehicles. The faulty airbags can cause non-deployment of the airbag and seat-belt pre-tensioners in the event of a car crash.

Maruti Suzuki is recalling all the vehicles of the said models manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023. The company will inspect and replace the airbag free of cost, if required in the affected vehicles.