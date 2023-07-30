Maruti Suzuki Brezza EV with a long 550km range in the works

Maruti Suzuki is working on the launch its new electric SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza EV. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza Electric SUV is said to offer a very long range of 550km in a single charge.

Let’s check all the details about the features and specifications of the highly anticipated electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza EV: All details we know so far

Maruti Suzuki Brezza EV images have surfaced on social media. What makes this electric SUV stand out is its impressive 550km range on a single charge, allowing you to embark on long journeys without the worry of frequent recharging.

Battery and powertrain

The Brezza EV features a mighty 60kWh Lithium-Ion battery, providing ample power to cover long distances efficiently. Additionally, this electric SUV boasts a spacious 320-litre boot space, ensuring you have ample room for your luggage during your adventures. The top-notch suspension system further enhances the comfort of your ride, even on challenging terrains.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza EV Launch Date

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any information about the vehicle yet. But, it is expected that the Brezza EV arrive in the Indian market next year. With Maruti Suzuki’s reputation for delivering quality vehicles, the anticipation for this electric SUV is reaching new heights.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza EV Expected Price

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza electric SUV is expected to have a estimated price of around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive option for electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Maruti Suzuki’s entry into the electric SUV segment is set to revolutionize the market, providing eco-friendly and technologically advanced transportation solutions for Indian customers.