Man purchases Mahindra Scorpio N over Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra XUV 700, Know Why

Mahindra Scorpio has been well received by SUV lovers in India. Alongside Scorpio N, Mahindra also sells the XUV700, which is an upgrade of the XUV500. Recently a SUV lover has purchased a Scorpio N over XUV700 and Toyota Fortuner. He went on to clarify the reason behind his choice too.

According to a video uploaded by YouTube channel CarMafia, we can notice a Scorpio N owner talk about the reason behind choosing the SUV over XUV 700 and Fortuner. The prime reason, the owner opted for the Scorpio N over the XUV700 is because of the presence of 4×4. The XUV700 is available in AWD only and that too in the AX7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack. In terms of off-roading capabilities, 4×4 setup is quite superior to the AWD. The reason behind not opting for the Fortuner is simply the budget.

The Scorpio N owner states that the Fortuner is quite expensive and does not offer the same functions as the former at a given price. He presents the value-for-money scenario in buying a 4X4 SUV. When questioned about not opting for the Mahindra Thar, he told that it is not at all family-friendly. Speaking about the features of the Mahindra Scorpio N, he feels that Mahindra could have offered 360 degree camera in the SUV (just like the XUV700). The Scorpio N owner also mentions that he owns a Mahindra Bolero.

Powertrain

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can produce 203bhp power and 380Nm of peak torque. It will also be offered in a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 175bhp of max power and 400Nm of peak torque.

Both the petrol and diesel variants will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Four wheel drive variants will be restricted only to the diesel powertrain but will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

All engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the higher-spec diesel and the turbo-petrol engine can also be paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.