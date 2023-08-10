Mahindra XUV300 W2 variant launched in India, priced at Rs 7.99 lakh

Mahindra has introduced new base variant of its popular SUV-XUV 300 in India. The XUV300 gets a W2 variant in India as the base variant. Hence, the starting price of the SUV in India starts at Rs 7.99 lakh. On the other hand, the Turbosport model gets a W4 variant as the base variant.

What’s new

The Mahindra XUV300 W2 variant is the base variant of the SUV and it sits below the W4 variant. The variant is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 110hp power and 200Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is expected that some of the features of the vehicle will be chopped down in order to retain the value for money aspect (compared to the W4).

On the other hand, the XUV 300 Turbosport variant gets a new W4 base variant and it is priced at Rs 9.29 lakh. The Turbosport variant started from the W6 variant onwards earlier. The W4 variant is paired with 6-speed manual transmission that offers 131hp power and 230Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the W4 variants now get a sunroof. The features were earlier limited to the W6 variant onwards.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has updated the top-spec ‘EL’ variant of the XUV400 EV. The eight new features added to the XUV400 EV are electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control. The EV is now equipped with fog lamps, a boot lamp and the audio system now gets a pair of tweeters. With the addition of the new features, the prices has been risen by Rs 20,000 to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The EL variant is offered with a 39.4 kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 456 km (MIDC) on a full charge.