Mahindra XUV300 might get a TGDI engine with 6-speed automatic transmission

Mahindra is preparing to offers a mid-life update on the XUV300 compact SUV. While the design of the SUV will be slightly changed, the interior of the car is expected to be same. However, the significant upgrade will come in the form of segment first panoramic sunroof as well as new automatic transmission.

Initially reported by Autocar India, Mahindra will introduce 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (TGDI) engine with 6-speed automatic (torque converter) gearbox sourced from Aisin. The engine will offer 131hp of power. The TGDI engine was offered with 6-speed manual gearbox and option for fourth-gen 6-speed is likely to widen its appeal. The Aisin-sourced transmission is the same unit offered on Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus on their 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines.

Mahindra XUV300 facelift is expected to continue with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers 110hp and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that offers 117hp. Both the engines get 6-speed manual as well as automatic manual transmission.

It is not the first time that Mahindra will be offering 6-speed automatic transmission that is offered by Aisin. The company have offered the 6-speed automatic transmission in XUV500 (discontinued), XUV700, Scorpio N in different variants.

We can expect the Mahindra XUV300 facelift to launch in first half of 2024. The SUV is expected to rival the likes of updated Kia Sonet (which will launch in Q1 2024) as well as the Tata Nexon facelift.

