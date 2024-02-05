Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in near-production ready version; Launch nearby

Mahindra has recently launched the updated XUV400 EV in India and the company will be soon introducing the facelifted XUV300 in India. The XUV300 facelift has been spotted multiple times during trial in India and the near-production ready version has been spotted by Autocar India. The XUV300 can be seen to sport some decent updates on the exterior and the same is expected on the interior too.

Mahindra XUV300 facelift

The new Mahindra XUV300 facelift will take on the likes of Nexon, Venue, Brezza and Sonet as it launches in India. The XUV300 facelift offers some design elements that seems to be inspired from Mahindra’s BE line-up of SUVs. This means that the SUV gets an angular nose along with redesigned LED daytime running lamp. There is also presence of revised bumper along with headlamp assembly. The updates SUV also offers a two-part grille along with a larger central air intake.

On the rear, the SUV gets a redesigned tailgate along with LED taillight that runs from one end to another. The tail-lamps get a C-shaped design while the numberplate position has moved down from the tail-gate to the bumper. We might get new alloy wheel design on some variants of the SUV.

Speaking about the interior, we get some features from the updates XUV400 EV in the cabin. The features include twin 10.25-inch screens, cooled seats, 360-degree camera as well as other add-ons.

Powertrain

When it comes to the powertrain of the XUV300 facelift, we will get all the engine options available in the current generation (as all of them were updates to BS6 Phase 2 norms).

We will get 1.5-litre diesel, 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 6 speed manual and automated manual transmission option. The XUV300 facelift will also be offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic (torque converter). The engine will offer 131 hp of maximum power.

Mahindra is also planning to introduce an EV variant to the XUV300 facelift. The model will sit below the XUV400 EV. The XUV300 facelift will be launching in the upcoming weeks in India.