2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets new colour options; Check details here

Royal Enfield has launched two new colour options for the Bullet 350 motorcycle in India. The motorcycle remains mechanically the same. The new colour options offer multiple choices for those users who are planning to buying a new bullet 350 in the future. The two new colour options are Military Silver colour variants and they sit above the base variants.

What’s new on the variant

The Military Silver colour variants are offered in two colour options- Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed. These variants get hand-printed pinstripes on the top and sides of the fuel tank. The side panel of the motorcycle also gets pinstripes. The variant gets 300mm front disc brake and 153mm rear drum brake. Single-channel ABS is offered on the front wheel of the motorcycle.

Including the recently added colour options we get four variants of Bullet 350. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available in Military, Military Silver, Standard and Black Gold variants. The Military Silver variant costs Rs 1.79 lakh while the Black Gold (top variant) costs Rs 2.15 lakh. The base variant of the Bullet 350 starts at Rs 1.73 lakh and this makes the top variant of the motorcycle more premium by almost more than Rs 42,000.

It is important to mention that the top variant gets dual disc brake along with dual channel abs, blacked out engine and exhaust, 3D badging along with headlight visor.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by J-series 349cc BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine that generates 20.2PS power and 27Nm of torque. A 5-speed transmission if offered with the Bullet 350.