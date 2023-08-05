Mahindra Thar.e concept to be unveiled on August 15, likely to retain some design elements from ICE variant

Mahindra Thar will soon be unveiled in its electric variant for the Indian market. The electric Thar will be unveiled at an event in Cape Town, South Africa. The Thar EV or Thar.e that will be unveiled at the event will be a concept vehicle. This means that the electric Thar will take at least 2 to 3 years until it will hit production. The company will also unveil the Global Pik Up Vision Concept on the same date.

In the latest teaser on its official Instagram handle, the company has posted a teaser video about the electric vehicle. Even though much details about the electric SUV were not seen in the teaser, we are quite sure that the Thar.e will take some design element from the ICE Thar. We are quite sure that the electric Thar will be offered with a different platform. It is so because the ladder-frame platform which is used in the ICE variant will have difficulties to integrate batteries.

When it comes to the 5-door variant of the Mahindra Thar, the company has revealed that it will not unveil the 5-door Thar on August 15. This is so because the manufacturer has plans to introduce the SUV in 2024. The delay in the launch is due to the result of increasing demand for the rear-wheel drive variant of Thar. The company has more than 50,000 bookings for the RWD variant of the Thar (as of May 2023).

Thar ICE Engine

The Mahindra Thar RWD variant gets two engine- D117 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The petrol engine gets an automatic transmission and offers 150PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is the same one offered in the 4WD variant.

On the other hand, 1.5-litre diesel engine manages of produce 117 PS of power and maximum torque of 300 Nm. Meanwhile, the 2.2-litre diesel unit of the 4WD version produces 130PS and 300 Nm.