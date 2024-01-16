Mahindra launches 2024 XUV700 in India at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh

Mahindra has launched the 2024 version of the XUV700 SUV in India and the starting price of the SUV is Rs 13.99. Though there has not been any update in terns of the engine, there are multiple feature update oln the SUV. We also get a new Napoli Black colour option on the SUV. The colour update also includes black roof rails, chrome accents as well as black grille.

The updated Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets features 13 additional features through the Adrenox suite. This includes features like the vehicle status, location-based services, remote functions, safety, third party apps, upcoming service needs and much more. However, users need to have an Active Adrenox subscription for this.

On the other hand, the AX7 and AX7L variants get an option for captain seats for the second row. The AX7L gets ventilated front seats and wing mirrors. Both the variants get dual-tone exterior paint shade options along with dark chrome finish in the interior. In terms of engine, we still get the 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

The 2-litre petrol engine generates a power of 200hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel engine offers 185hp power and a torque of 420 Nm

The price of the variants has been mentioned below.

Variant Price MX Rs 13.99 lakh AX3 Rs 16.39 lakh AX5 Rs 17.69 lakh AX7 Rs 21.29 lakh AX7L Rs 23.99 lakh

Note: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, Delhi.