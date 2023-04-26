Land Rover Defender 130 V8 debuts along with Defender 130 Outbound Edition

SUV manufacturer Land Rover has introduced Defender 130 V8 along with Defender 130 Outbound Edition. The Defender 130 now gets a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. This means that the SUV is now available with three engine options. The other two engines are mild-hybrid D300 diesel and P400 petrol engines.

Land Rover Defender 130 now gets a 5.0-litre AJ V8 supercharged engine that produces a power of 500hp. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100kph in a matter of just 5.4 seconds. The Defender 130 offers 3-row luxury seats and is 5.3 meters long. This makes it longer than the Defender 110 and the Defender 90 (which gets 3 doors). The SUV offers 340mm extra length behind the rear axle.

In terms of the interior, the Defender 130 V8 gets four-zone climate control, 14-way heated and cooled front seats, a Meridian sound system and a head-up display which are offered as standard.

Speaking about the Defender 130 ‘Outbound’ edition, it is meant for those who are adventure enthusiasts. The SUV omits the third row for more boot space. This means the SUV offers 5 seats only. The Defender 130 gets 1,329-litre boot, which van be increased to 2,516 litres if the second row is folded. However, this model comes in mild-hybrid D300 diesel or P400 petrol engine options.

The Outbound edition gets a refreshed treatment on the outside with Anthracite finished side vents. On the other hand, the bumper and grille get a Shadow Atlas matte finish. Users get an option for 20-inch wheels (Gloss Black) or 22-inch wheels (Shadow Atlas Matte). Speaking about colours, the Land Rover Defender 130 is offered in Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey. The rear signature panels and D-pillar is offered in the same body colours.

Apart from the above-mentioned variants, the Land Rover Defender 130 is offered SE, HSE, X-Dynamic, X and limited-run First Edition.