Kia Seltos facelift fuel efficiency numbers out, Check mileage figures
Kia has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the recently launched Seltos facelift SUV. The SUV has price range between Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh.
Kia has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the recently launched Seltos facelift SUV. The Kia Seltos facelift was recently launched in India with a price range between Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This newly launched Seltos facelift is available in 18 variants.
Kia now offers the SUV with idle start / stop tech, which is said to improve fuel economy. Now, the carmaker has revealed the fuel efficiency figures for each powertrain.
The Seltos comes with three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.
Fuel efficiency figures
The newly introduced 1.5-litre, turbocharged, petrol engine makes 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. This powertrain comes paired with a 6-speed iMT unit or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The Kia Seltos SUV’s 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine variant produces 113bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. This engine comes with a 6-speed MT gearbox, and a CVT unit.
The 1.5-litre, turbocharged, diesel engine continues to be the most fuel-efficient option in the Seltos SUV. This powertrain produces 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic unit.
According to Kia, the 1.5L Petrol MT and CVT variants return 17.0 km/l and 17.7 km/l, respectively. The turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed iMT gets 17.7 km/l, while the 7-speed DCT version gets 17.9 km/l. The 1.5-litre diesel engine comes in 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic variants, which return 20.7 km/l and 19.1 km/l, respectively.
The diesel variant continues to be the most fuel-efficient. Meanwhile, the the naturally-aspirated petrol variants are the least fuel-efficient among the powertrains.