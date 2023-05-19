Jeep discontinues Compass petrol engine in India; No possible replacement yet

Jeep has discontinued the Compass petrol in India as it does not comply with BS6 Phase 2 emissions norms, which came into effect in the country this April.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit of the Jeep Compass does not meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 emissions norms. To recall, the company started phasing out the petrol engine with the discontinuation of the manual variants back in December 2022. Now, the company has decided to take out the petrol engine variant with the DCT automatic gearbox of the Jeep Compass.

Following this, the Jeep compass will continue as a diesel-only SUV. Now, Jeep has no petrol-engined model in the lower end of its portfolio.

Jeep had already stopped production of the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit globally due to stricter emissions norms abroad. This engine was available in markets like South America and Europe. The 1.4-litre engine was replaced by a more efficient 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine unit in most of these markets when the facelifted Compass arrived in 2020.

However, Jeep continued to offer the Compass with the 1.4-litre engine in India along with the facelifted model since it was compatible with BS6 Phase 1 emissions regulations implemented back then.

Now, as the BS6 Phase 2 emissions are in effect in India, the 1.4-litre petrol engine variant of Jeep Compass has been discontinued. Like the other markets, Jeep should have replaced it with a new 1.3-litre unit here as well. However, this wasn’t a viable move for Jeep mainly because of local sales and export volumes.

The only possibility for a petrol engine to make a comeback in the Compass line-up in India is with the next-gen model due in 2026, which is also expected to have an all-electric version.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk was discontinued too

In addition to the petrol variants, Jeep has also discontinued the top-spec Trailhawk variant of the Compass that came with the 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 4×4 drivetrain. The model has been delisted from the Jeep India website, although some dealers continue to have limited unsold stock.