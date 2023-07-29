Jeep Compass Petrol might be launched in India in upcoming years

Jeep India might be introducing the 1.3-litre engine in the Compass very soon. The Jeep Compass petrol variant that was sold in India has already been discontinued due to the emission norms. Initially reported by Autocar India, the company is expecting to launch the new petrol variant in the next two years.

The discontinuation of the Jeep Compass Petrol variant has left Jeep scratching its head as the sales figure has dipped. The average sales of the Compass SUV have dropped to 250-300 against its regular figure of 550-650 units. This directly shows that the petrol engine contributed around 50 percent of the sales. Currently, the SUV is offered in the 2.0-litre turbo diesel variant churns out a power of 170PS while the peak torque is 350 Nm. It is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission.

The 1.4-litre engine was replaced by a more efficient 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine unit in most of the markets when the facelifted Compass arrived in 2020. The engine initially debuted with Jeep Renegade in 2018. It is offered in two specs- 130hp with 6-speed manual gearbox, 150hp with 6-speed DCT gearbox. Both the variants are offered with Front Wheel Drive (FWD).

Recently, the base variants of the Jeep Meridian SUV have been discontinued by Jeep India. This means that the SUV now starts at a starting price of Rs 32.95 lakh. The current base variant of the Jeep Meridian is the Limited (O) MT variant. The total variant offered by the company in India is now 7. The top variant of the SUV is the Meridian X variant and costs RS 38.10 lakh.

The variants on offer in India include Limited (O), Limited Plus, Upland and X variants. The Limited (O) is offered with 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic gearbox. The 4WD configuration is present only in the automatic variant while the manual variant gets front wheel drive configuration only