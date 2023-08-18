Hyundai Venue Knight Edition launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh

Hyundai has launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in India. The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is offered at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh and is offered in petrol variants only. The SUV does not get any mechanical updates on it and the update is rather cosmetic. This is the second Hyundai model in India after the Creta to get a Knight Edition.

The Venue Knight Edition gets its front grille, roof rails, alloy wheels, wing mirrors and skid plates in black. The paint schema appears more distinct due to brass-coloured elements on inserts like the bumpers, alloy wheels, roof rails etc. The brake callipers are red in colour while the logos on the car get a ‘dark chrome’ treatment. The Knight emblem on the car is similar to that of the Creta.

In terms of colour options, we get four colour options including one dual-tone and three monotone colour options. The dual-tone option is red and black while the monotone colours include black, white, grey, and red.

When it comes to the interior, the Knight Edition of Venue comes in all-black upholstery and brass highlights. The new add-ons that Venue are dashcam (offered in N-line version of the car) and dual camera. Another feature that is present on the Knight Edition is the auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Engine

The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is offered two powertrains- 1-litre turbo petrol engine and 1.2-litre Kappa engine. The 1.2-litre Kappa engine produces 83hp of power and 114Nm of torque. The variant is offered with 5-speed manual gearbox for the S(O) and SX.

On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant of the Knight edition is offered in SX (O) variat. Users get 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT. The engine produces 120hp and 172Nm.

Price