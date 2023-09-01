Hyundai teases the facelift version of i20; Are we expecting launch soon

Hyundai has teased the launch of facelift i20 through its official X handle and we are wondering that the launch date might be really close. “New launch alert! The new Hyundai i20 is about to arrive in a new avatar. Stay tuned for more updates,” said the latest tweet by Hyundai India.

The Hyundai i20 is quite popular in the premium hatchback segment and the facelift i20 is expected to maintain the sales figure of the hatchback. The facelift i20 is expected to offer the necessary upgrade in the car. The updates are expected to be in the form of interior as well as exterior. The engine on the hatchback is expected to be the same one (as in the current generation).

From the exterior, the Hyundai i20 facelift will get refreshed front fascia as well as rear section. The recently spotted test mule carried camouflage at the front as well as on the rear. The side profiles were however same as the current generation. However, the alloy wheels on the hatchback will receive a minor change. The shape of the spokes will be different but the basic design of the alloy wheels will be retained.

At the front we can expect the Hyundai i20 facelift to have changes in grille, LED DRLs as well as bumper. As the existing i20 offers a sporty overall design, contrastingly different design on the facelift should not be expected. The dashcam is an important feature that will be available in the facelifted model. Paddle shifters might be available on the facelifted i20 as well. Currently it is available on the N Line variant of i20.

When it comes to engine, the Hyundai i20 facelift will continue to offer the same engine variants as the current model. There will either 1.2-litre NA engine or 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine on the hatchback. The 1.2-litre NA engine generates 83PS of maximum power and 114.7Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine makes 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque.

The i20 facelift will get a price hike as it launches in India soon. The current model starts at Rs 7.46 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 N Line costs between Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).