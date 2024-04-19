Hyundai Discount April 2024: Check the latest discount on various models

South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai is offering attractive discounts on its car models including Alcazar, Venue, Tucson for April 2024.

The discounts given by Hyundai include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The discounts are available for the month of April 2024.

Check details about the discount offered on specific models below.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai offers a total discount up to Rs 35,000 on the Venue. The discount is Rs 30,000 if a buyer plans to get a dual-clutch variant. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre petrol engine variants get benefits up to Rs 25,000. The diesel variant however does not get any benefit for this month. The compact SUV costs between Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue N Line gets benefits of Rs 30,000. This includes cash discount and exchange bonus. The hatchback gets cash discount as well as exchange benefit too. The compact SUV costs between Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai offers a discount upto Rs 55,000 on the Alcazar for April 2024. There is an exchange benefit on the SUV too. The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to get a facelift in the coming weeks. The three-row SUV costs between Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh. It competes with the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus in India.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson gets cash discount upto Rs 2 lakh. This discount is available on the MY2023 models that are still in the stock. The petrol variant has a discount of Rs 50,000 while the maximum discounts are on the diesel variant of the SUV. The premium SUV costs between Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh.

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV is offered with a cash discount of Rs 4 lakh. Interested buyers can purchase the premium electric hatchback till the stocks last. Even though the electric SUV does not have a major road presence in the country, it is great in terms of performance. A full charge on the Kona provides a range of 452km. The electric car will cost around Rs 20 lakh if the above mentioned discounts were applicable. Buyers should keep it in mind that the stocks of the Kona electric are very low.

(NB: All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom prices. The discounts vary from one state to another.)