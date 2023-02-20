Hyundai Creta Electric spotted for first time, Images leaked

Hyundai is reportedly working on an electric Creta crossover for the Indian market. The Hyundai Creta electric is codenamed SU2i EV. An early prototype based on the conventional variant has been spotted in public for the first time.

The electric Creta was spotted by automotive enthusiast Nitin Tyagi was charging at a charging station. The leaked photos of the Hyundai Creta EV prototype seems to have a noticeable protrusion from the floor pan which appears to be a structural member supporting the battery pack. Two test model of the Hyundai Creta EV was spotted.

2025 Hyundai Creta Electric Spied

The test mule of the Creta EV spied with a similar exterior design as the regular Creta except for the visible floor pan extension and different body panel colours. The production version is also expected to be based on the modified version of the current IC-engine platform in order to save cost.

Hyundai Creta EV Specs

Though there is not much information about the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV but reports have suggested that the EV may borrow sub-systems from the Kona EV. Then the Creta EV would likely come with a 100 kW PMSM electric motor producing 136 hp and a peak torque output of 395 Nm.

The electric model of Hyundai is expected to have the same lithium-ion polymer battery as its international sibling. The lithium-ion polymer has a capacity of 39.2 kWh. It could provide an ARAI-certified range of over 400 km. The Creta EV could be used with some significant aero optimizations over its IC-engined sibling to improve energy efficiency.

New Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be ready for its global debut at the 2025 Auto Expo and will going on sale later that year. The price of the EV is expected to be somewhere between Rs 20 to 30 lakh.