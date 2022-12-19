Hyundai and Kia might offer a new 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine soon, to discard 1.4 litre turbo petrol engine

According to the latest reports, Hyundai as well as Kia are planning to introduce a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine for the Indian market. The 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine will replace the 1.4 litre turbo petrol engine currently offered in Kia as well as Hyundai cars.

Currently, the Hyundai Creta as well as Kia Seltos/ Carens are powered by a 1.4 litre turbo petrol engine. The variants that are powered by this engine get good sales too. However, as the new RDE norms under Phase II of BS6 will kick in 2023, the 1.4 litre turbo petrol engine will not be compliant to it. Hence, the companies will replace the cars with the older engines with the new 1.5 litre turbo petrol engines.

Recently, the Hyundai Creta was seen testing a new powertrain in India and we assume the engine to be a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine. When it comes to 1.5 litre engine, the engine offers 160PS of power and 260Nm of torque. As reported by multiple sources, the engine will offer manual as well as DCT transmission.

On the other hand, the 1.4 litre turbo petrol engine offers 140 PS of power and 242Nm of torque. The gearbox of the car is either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT transmission. While Hyundai offers only an automatic variant only, Kia offers a manual as well as an automatic option.

We expect the company (both Kia and Hyundai) to make the announcement about the engine upgrade soon. For those who are unknown, Hyundai is the parent company of Kia. However, both companies have their own philosophies and operate independently. Both companies are based in South Korea. While Hyundai is the largest automobile manufacturer in South Korea, the second place is occupied by Kia.