Honda to launch SP 160 on August 2; Will it be a rebadged bike or a complete new one

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India or HMSI will be launching the SP 160 on August 160. The company has also recently teased a video of the upcoming motorcycle. It is expected that the new motorcycle will be called SP 160 and will have lots of similarity will the Unicorn 160. The engine is expected to be the same as that of the Unicorn 160 and will offer halogen indicators and singular grab rail.

The teaser also revealed that the Honda SP 160 will be offered with an exhaust system on the right. We can also see a side guard along with foot rest on the left side. The back lamp is inverted ‘W’ and is a familiar design in Honda models. There are ample chances that the SP160 will replace the X-Blade. The performance of the X-Blade is not so good and it has been struggling for a long time. It will be quite thoughtful on the part of Honda if they replace the X-Blade with the SP 160.

When it comes to the engine, the SP 160 will be powered by 162.7cc, single-cylinder engine (OBD-2 compliant) that will churn 12.9hp of power at 7500rpm and 14Nm torque at 5,500rpm. There will be a 5-speed gearbox offered on the motorcycle.

According to earlier reports, the SP 160 will be offered with a relatively smaller fuel tank whose capacity will be 12-litres. However, the weight of the motorcycle will be 2kg more (as compared to Unicorn 160) at 141kg. The Honda SP160 will be offered with 17-inch wheels as opposed to the Unicorn’s 18-inch wheels. When it comes to the braking department, the SP160 will get a 276mm front disc and 220mm disc or 130mm drum brake. This means that the motorcycle will get multiple variants.

Speaking about the prices, the Honda SP 160 is expected to be priced around Rs 1.10- Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).