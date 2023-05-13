Honda EM1 E electric scooter unveiled: Swappable battery, 48km range

Advertisement

Honda has unveiled its first production electric motorcycle -EM1 E electric motorcycle at EICMA 2022. The Japanese automaker has made it’s entry into the electric two-wheeler market with the debut of this EM1 E scooter. The company first announced the production of the electric scooter one year ago. Honda aims to deliver 10 different electric two-wheeler models by 2025.

The Honda EM1 E has a 1.7kW motor that delivers a maximum torque of 90Nm and a top speed of 45km/h. The company has claimed that it will provide a range of up to 48km per single charge. The brand has revealed that this scooter will come with a Honda Mobile Power Pack, which essentially means that this scooter will get a removable battery. A short video released by the company shows an indicated range of 59km with the battery at 92 percent state of charge.

The EM1 E will take on the Yamaha Neo e-scooter, which was unveiled in 2022.

Honda EM1 e electric scooter specs, features, battery

The Honda EM1 E will come with a removable Lithium Ion battery, which is self-developed by the company. The swappable battery will be called Honda Mobile Power Pack e. According to the company, the e-scooter delivers a riding range of 48km in the base mode of econ. However, the company says that a 30km was reported during WMTC Class 1 testing. As per charging speed, the e-scooter can charge from 0 to 50% in 2 hours. The Honda EM1 E scooter can be fully charged in just six hours.

The e-scooter features front disc and rear drum brakes along with telescopic forks and twin shocks at the rear in the suspension system.

Honda has not announced a specific launch date for the new e-scooter. However, the reports have suggested that it could arrive in the market later this year. This electric scooter will go on sale in Europe in the summer of 2023 but there is no clarity at the moment on whether it will be launched in India.

Pricing information for the new Honda e-bike has not been announced yet. It is expected that the bike will come with an affordable and competitive price tag. Honda plans to sell the bike via lease purchase with 3 color variants -white, silver, and black.