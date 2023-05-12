Yamaha launches the much anticipated updated Yamaha YZF-R3 in Japan, expected to launch in India soon

Advertisement

Motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has launched the updated YZF-R3 in Japan. Yamaha is expected the bring the motorcycle in India too in the near future. The R3 receives some cosmetic updates on the body. However, the motorcycle remains the same in terms of engine and hardware. The launch price of the sports motorcycle in Japan is 7,29,000 yen (Rs. 4.43 lakh).

Design

In terms of design, the motorcycle remains mostly the same. The prime features of the entry level sports bike is twin-pod headlight, split-seats, full fairing, side exhaust and 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle gets three colour options including Blue Metallic, Black Metallic, and Purple Metallic. The Purple colour is the newly introduced colour in the motorcycle.

Features

When it comes to features, the Yamaha YZF-R3 get updated LED indicators. Earlier the motorcycle featured halogen indicators. This means that the R3 has a total LED lighting setup. The instrument cluster of the motorcycle continues to be LCD instrument cluster. There is no inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity on the instrument cluster.

Engine

The Yamaha YZF-R3 continues to draw its power from 320cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The peak power of the engine is 41.57bhp at 10,750rpm while the maximum torque is 30Nm at 9000rpm. In terms of efficiency, the R3 delivers 25.4kmpl (WMTC certified).

Users get a dual-channel ABS braking system on the motorcycle. The rear suspension is mono shock while the front suspension is USD fork type. Users also get a traction control system for added safety.

In the upcoming few months, the Yamaha R3 is expected to launch in India. The price of the motorcycle is expected to be around Rs 3.5 lakh- Rs 4 lakh as it launches in India. It is expected to offer proper competition to KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400, BMW G 310 RR as it launches in India.