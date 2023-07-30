Honda Elevate to get launched in India early September; Here are few things we know about the SUV

Honda will be launching the Honda Elevate SUV in India this September and we are quite excited about it. There are chances that the SUV will make an impact in the segment that is dominated by SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder etc. Currently, the manufacturer (Honda) offers only two cars in India i.e. Amaze and City.

Honda Elevate gets Honda’s Sensing technology which is Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It includes features like the collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and much more. This makes the Elevate one of the third SUV to be offered with ADAS. The SUV has also been put under crash test (in-house) in order to show its structural integrity.

In terms of price, the Honda Elevate is expected to be offered with prices starting from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The SUV already has four-month waiting period. Sources have also revealed that 30 percent of the buyers are said to be existing Honda car users.

Engine

Honda Elevate gets the same engine as that of the Honda city 5th generation. The engine is a tried and tested unit from Honda and is expected to offer a smooth on road experience. The 1.5 petrol engine of the SUV is the same unit as the 1.5-litre petrol unit on Honda City. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed manual or a CVT and offers 121hp of power and 145Nm of torque. Honda will not offer mild-electric variant of the Elevate.

Dimensions and shape

When it comes to the dimensions, the Honda Elevate is 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2650mm while the boot space is 458 liters. On the other hand, the ground clearance of the Elevate is 220mm.

When it comes to design, the SUV offers a large octagonal grille with a Honda logo in the middle. The headlights are embedded with the LED DRLs and are placed under a thick chrome bar. The fog lamps are present below the headlamps. There will be dual tone as well as single tone variant of the SUV.

From the sides, the SUV gets plastic cladding over the wheel arches. The 17-inch alloy wheels have a similarity in design just like the face lifted City. At the back we get tail-lights that are connected with each other with a red bar.

Electronic features

The SUV also gets a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. Key features on the SUV are lane-watch camera, wireless charging, wireless smartphone integration, rear parking, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV gets a single sunroof in the interior along with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment.