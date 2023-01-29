Honda Activa Electric launch date revealed by company, Check the specs here

Honda Activa Electric will be launched soon in India and the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed about the launch timeline. The Honda Activa electric will be launched in India next year and it will be positioned against the likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube etc.

The company has confirmed that the name of the scooter will be Activa (the name will be same as that the ICE variant). The Activa electric variant will make its debut in January next year. When it comes to the top speed of the scooter, it will have a top speed of 50 kmph. When it comes to range, the scooter will offer 100 km on a single charge. The exterior style of the scooter will be similar to the ICE variant of the same. Honda is expected to launch multiple scooters after the Honda Activa.

When it comes to the battery of the electric scooter, the Activa electric will get swappable battery setup and will be based on the all new born electric platform. The Activa electric will be ideally suitable for the city commute as it is compact as well as lightweight.

The company is also planning to setting up 6000 battery switching stations around the nation. The new Honda electric scooter is expected to be highly localised as the components like battery packs and e-motor are expected to be sourced locally. Similarly, the company is planning to increase the setting up of EV production plants.