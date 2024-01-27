Hero showcases Sway trike concept based on Vida V1 electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp has showcased a unique three-wheeled electric scooter trike at the Hero World 2024. The new electric scooter has been named as Hero Sway. It seems like the company has added an extra wheel on the front of Hero Vida Sway trike concept which has turned it into a reverse trike.

The additional front wheel is said to aid in enhancing stability and improving front-end grip around corners. Based on the Vida V1 electric scooter, the Sway trike seems to have incorporated similar headlight design, body panels, and colour shades from it. The major change is the addition of the second wheel, and independent front suspension. Moreover, Hero has added a disc brake for each front wheel. The redesigned front makes it stand out from others.

Apart from this, the company has not revealed any other details about the Sway. So, we don’t have any information on the powertrain of the device. The company has not announced whether the battery and engine remans the same. There is also no information about its range.

Apart from the Hero Vida Sway trike concept, Hero MotoCorp also showcased other motorcycles at the Hero World 2024, The company showcased a 100 cc super sports motorcycle called ‘JP-X. It aims at riders of the Mini-GP racing series. The brand also showcased a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept- the Mini-Max at the event.