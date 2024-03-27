Hero MotoCorp launches new Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports in India, Check price, features

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports scooter in India. The scooter is priced under Rs 80,000 at Rs. 79,738 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the scooter costlier than the top-end Xtec Connected and cheaper than the Xtec standard trims.

The new Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant remains largely similar to the Xtec variants except for the paint scheme and graphics. It comes in a new Abrax Orange Blue colour scheme that contains shades of blue as well as orange. It sports number ‘18’ number on the side panels, front apron, and front fender. Moreover, orange pinstripes runs through the circumference of the wheels and body-coloured grab rail and mirrors. It makes the Sports variant scooter stand out further from others.

Mechanically, the Xtec Sports variant remain the same as the standard and Xtec Connected versions. It is powered by the same 110.9cc engine that churns out 8bhp and 8.7Nm and comes mated to a CVT transmission system. It boasts a light kerb weight of 106kg and the fuel tank capacity stands at a measly 4.8 litres.

It rides on 10-inch wheels at both ends. For suspension, the scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are carried out by a drum at both ends with the combined braking system.

The new Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports scooter variant features a semi-digital console, a projector LED headlamp. Moreover, it supports Bluetooth connectivity that lets the rider receive call and SMS alerts on the LCD screen.

The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec takes on the likes of the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter.