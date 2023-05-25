Harley Davidson X440 roadster motorcycle revealed in India, to launch in July

The first motorcycle under the joint partnership of Harley Davidson and Hero MotoCorp is finally here. Harley has finally revealed the Harley Davidson X440 roadster which is meant for Indian market. The Harley Davidson X440 looks like old roadsters made by the company. However, the motorcycle is not quite similar to Harley’s majority cruisers.

According to the latest pictures revealed by company, we see that the motorcycle gets a flat handlebar. The style is inspired from Harley Davidson XR1200 and it is reflected from the design elements. The motorcycle gets a round headlight and the outer rim of the headlight is chrome. The ‘Harley-Davidson’ branding is present on the middle of the headlamp. On the other hand, the indicators of the motorcycle are round offer a retro style. The mirrors of the motorcycle are also circular in design.

When it comes to instrument cluster, the Harley Davidson X440 roadster offers a single round pod. We expect that the motorcycle will offer a fully digital LED setup in the instrument cluster. Other design aspect includes a squarish fuel tank, a single seat design and grab-rails on both sides. The handlebar is quite flat and it will offer an upright seating position. While the front wheel seems to be 18-inches, the rear seems to be 17-inches. Both the wheels are alloy wheels while the exhaust offers a regular design.

To heart of the motorcycle is a 440cc single-cylinder engine that is oil cooled. Even though the company has not revealed the output of the engine, we expect it to produce more than 40Nm (or around it). The motorcycle is offered with a chain drive and even gets a centre stand. The overall black colour on the motorcycle offers a cool vibe on the motorcycle. We expect the manufacturer to offer multiple colour variants.

Speaking about the price of the Harley Davidson X440, we expect it to be around Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) as it launches in India. The launch is expected to be in the early weeks of July, 2023.