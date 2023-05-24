Mercedes-AMG SL55 will be back in India in its 7th generation, launch on June 22

Mercedes is all set to launch the Mercedes-AMG SL55 in India after more than a decade. The sports car is going to launch on June 22 in its 7th generation. The AMG SL55 will be sold in the country in its roadster variant. Just like its earlier models, the car will be brought to India as a CBU (Completely Built Up) unit. It is important to mention that the Mercedes-Benz SL was sold in its fifth generation in 2012. India did not have the sixth generation of the car.

The Mercedes-AMG SL55 will be launched in its soft-top version only its roadster version. When it comes to the engine we get a 4.0-litre, V8 engine that churns out 478hp of power and 700Nm of torque. The engine is expected to be coupled with a 9-speed MCT just like its international model.

The car gets a 2+2 layout and also gets four-wheel drive as standard. The car also gets four-wheel steering as standard. The key aspects of the car (SL) are shared with the AMG GT 2nd Gen and include the drivetrain and chassis.

In terms of design, the AMG SL55 gets 2 doors and a retractable fabric roof. The headlamps of the car are triangular and aggressive. The DRLs are integrated into the headlights while the front grille reminds us of a trapezium. A big Mercedez logo occupies the center of the grille. The bonnet offers multiple crease lines and is slopping in structure. Four exhausts and sporty alloy wheels add up to the design of the car.

The Mercedes-AMG SL55 will replace the S-Class cabriolet as well as the AMG GT Roadster.