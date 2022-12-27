Harley Davidson 350cc, 500cc images leaked for first time

Popular American two-wheeler manufacturer Harley-Davidson is reportedly working on two low-capacity motorcycles- 350cc and 500cc bike. The images of the rumoured Harley Davidson 350cc, 500cc has been leaked online for the first time. The upcoming bikes are expected to be launched in 2024.

According to reports, the bikes are going to be manufactured in China and the company has already obtained permission for it.

Harley Davidson 350cc Photos Leak

Harley-Davidson has partnered with QJ Motor, parent to Keeway and Benelli brands that are currently on sale in India, to manufacture these new low-capacity bikes. Two motorcycles are in the works between both brands codenamed HD350 and HD500. They are most likely to be called X350 and X500. The first images of these motorcycles have leaked online via an approval-type document. The first leaked photos of the X350 & X500 look similar to the Benelli 302S & Benelli Leoncino 500.

The leak photos have gave us a look at what we can expect from the upcoming Harley Davidson bikes. The smaller X350 looks a lot like 338R concept design shown in 2019. It is equipped with a new 353cc engine that makes around 36 bhp. Both motorcycles is seen to have round LED headlight & single-pod digital instrument panel along with USD forks at front, petal disc brakes and alloy wheel design. Additionally, the tubular handlebar & teardrop-shaped fuel tank look uber cool. The 350cc bike feature halogen turn indicators but the 500 has LED ones. Meanwhile, the seat looks similar to the Benelli’s and uses a single-piece setup.

Harley Davidson 500cc Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson X500 will be vastly similar to Benelli Leoncino 500, which has a 500cc parallel-twin engine and produces 47 bhp of power. Going with its displacement, X500’s 207 kg of weight seems to be right for the segment. The X500 will likely have the same chassis, braking components and suspension as the Leoncino 500. X500 has a larger conventional dual disc setup than X350’s smaller petal discs.

Harley-Davidson aims to venture into budget cruiser motorcycles with these motorcycles. Both these motorcycles are expected to be launched in India next year.