Get massive discount of up to Rs 3.5 lakh on popular SUVs in Diwali 2023

The festive season is currently live and SUV buyers will get up to Rs 3.5 lakh discount if they purchase a new car. During the Diwali sale, car manufacturers like Mahindra, Maruti, Jeep, Citroen, Volkswagen and Skoda offer some mind blowing discounts.

Mahindra

Mahindra is offering a massive discount of up to Rs 3.5 lakh on is XUV400 EV, up to Rs 3 lakh off or the EL with ESC, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on the lower-spec EC trim. Buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 1.2 lakh on the Mahindra XUV300. One can get benefits up to Rs 70,000 on Mahindra Bolero. The discounts and benefits are available on various trims.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki offers up to Rs 1 lakh discount on the newly launched Jimny 4×4 SUV.

Skoda

The Skoda Kushaq as well as the Skoda Taigun get attractive discount for this festive period. The Skoda Kushaq gets a festive discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh while the Taigun gets maximum benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Jeep

The Jeep Compass gets discount of up to Rs 1.45 lakh for the 4WD variants. The Jeep Meridian gets discount between Rs 1 to Rs 1.3 lakh.

Citroen

The Citroen C5 Aircross gets a discount of up to Rs 2 lakh in this festive season. For those who are unknown, the Citroen C5 Aircross was launched in 2021 and received a facelift in 2022.

Hyundai

Hyundai offers some great offers on its cars this November. However, the popular SUVs offered by the company do not get any offers. The Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo gets a discount of Rs 35,000 while the Creta gets some offers from the dealer side.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Price Might Be Lesser Than Expected, Check Details