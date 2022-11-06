Get discounts up to Rs 63,000 on Honda cars for November 2022

Honda is offering up to Rs 63,000 discount on its cars sold in India for the month of November 2022. Users can get amazing discounts on various car models including fifth-generation and fouth generation City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz. The benefits offered on Honda cars include cash discount, corporate benefits and exchange benefits.

The discounts applicable on Honda vehicles are mentioned below in detail.

Honda City

The company offers up to Rs 59,292 discount on the 5th generation of Honda City sedan. The fifth generation Honda City (manual) gets cash discount of Rs 30,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs 32,292. The exchange discount on the Honda City is Rs 10,000, while the loyality bonus is Rs 5,000. Similarly, an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 is available on the car. Similarly, loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 is available on the car. The CVT version gets total benefit up to Rs 37,000.

However, the Hybrid version of the car does not get any discount for the period. On the other hand, the 4th generation of Honda City gets benefits up to Rs 5,000. The car gets discount in the form of a loyalty bonus (Rs 5000). There are no other benefits offered on the sedan.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz is offered discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on for the month of November. An exchange discount of Rs 10,000 is offered on the car. Users can also get Rs 7,000 exchange discount. Additionally, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is available on the car.

Honda WR-V

This Honda WR-V is offered with a discount of up to Rs 63,144. The discounts offered by the company on the car include cash discount of Rs 30,000, car exchange worth Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7000. A loyalty bonus and corporate discounts of Rs 5,000 is also available on the car.

Recently, the second generation of WR-V was revealed in Indonesia and will go on sale in the country.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze receives up to Rs 19,896 discount during the period of November 2022. The cash discount on the car is Rs 10,000. Customers also get free accessories worth Rs 11,896. The customers are free to choose between cash discount or free accessories. The loyalty bonus is Rs 5,000 while the corporate discount is worth Rs 3,000.

(Note: Please contact your nearest Honda car dealers in order to know the exact details.)